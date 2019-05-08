|
Paul V. Cahill, Sr.
February 25, 1932 - May 7, 2019
Area Resident, NY
Paul V. Cahill, Sr., a long time area resident, entered into rest, surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. He was 87. Son of the late John E. and Sarah E. (Duffy) Cahill, Paul was born on February 25, 1932 in Pittsfield MA.
Paul was an electrical engineer, working for both Hartford Steam Boiler and Chubb and Sons Insurance Co. during his career. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy and was a member of VFW Post 2946, and the American Legion Post 158, both of Walden. Paul was a parishioner of Most Precious Blood Church, Walden.
In addition to his wife of 61 years, Beverly, survivors include a son, Paul V. Cahill, Jr. of Walden, two daughters, Jeanne A. (Gary Nestved) Zgrodek of Shelby, NC and Christine (Gerard) Natale of Hinsdale, MA; a sister, Mary Cahill of Hinsdale, MA; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, John Cahill.
Private Cremation has taken place at Cedar Hill Crematory. A Memorial Service will be private at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY 12550, or visit www.WhiteandVenutoFuneralHome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 8 to May 9, 2019