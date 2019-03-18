Paul Vincent Rader

Newburgh, NY

Paul Vincent Rader of Newburgh, NY, found peace on St. Patrick's Day, March 17 2019, following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

He is preceded in death by parents Kenneth and Muriel Rader, and survived by four siblings: Wesley Rader and his wife Susan of Peoria, AZ, Cheryl Goodell and her late husband Fred of Wichita, KS, Kenneth Rader and his wife Arlene of Albany, NY, and Suzanne Rader-Kinkel and her husband Rick of Wading River, NY. Paul is survived by two sons: Caleb and Silas Rader. In 2016, he survived the passing of the love of his life, Diane Piper-Rader. He moves on with certainty that they will be reunited. A terrier named Chloe will miss them both.

Paul served our country's naval forces during the Vietnam War as a medic aboard the U.S.S. Kitty Hawk, and retired from West Point Military Academy after 18 years of service. He leaves behind an impressive legacy of volunteer service and compassion. He was 64 years old.

Memorial Visitation will be held from 4-7pm on Friday, March 22 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave. Newburgh, with a Funeral Service celebrated at 5:30 and U.S. Navy Honor Guard Services at 6:45. In lieu of flowers, Paul requests donations be made to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550. A Graveside Service will be celebrated at 10:30 am on Saturday, March 23 in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Newburgh.

