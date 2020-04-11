Home

Paula O. Schwartz


1933 - 2020
Paula O. Schwartz Obituary
Paula O. Schwartz
December 31, 1933 - April 9, 2020
Highland Falls, NY
Paula O. Schwartz passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at The Emerald Peek Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Peekskill, NY. She was 86 years old. Daughter of the late Charles and Ethel Slote Rosner, Paula was born December 31, 1933 in Newburgh, NY.
Paula was a devoted housewife and loving mother.
Survivors include her daughter, Susan C. Schwartz of Highland Falls, NY, and several cousins. She was predeceased by her husband, Newman D. Schwartz and her son, Ethan S. Schwartz.
Interment will take place at Vassar Temple Cemetery in Poughkeepsie, NY.
Arrangements by William F. Hogan Funeral Home, 135 Main St., Highland Falls, NY. www.wfhoganfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
