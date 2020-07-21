Paulette P. Lopez

December 24, 1935 - July 18, 2020

Dothan, Alabama

Paulette P. Lopez, a resident of Dothan and a former resident of Port Jervis, NY, died on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at home surrounded by her loved ones. She was 84 years old.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at St. Columba Catholic Church with Father Jim Dane and Monsignor Patrick Gallagher officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dayspring Hospice, 1275 James Dr., Suite A., Enterprise, AL 36330.

Mrs. Lopez was born on December 24, 1935 in Begles, France to the late Antonio Domenico Bracco and Lucienne Bracco; she lived the first 35 years of her life in the Bordeaux area of France. In 1970, along with her husband and three children, she immigrated and resided in Port Jervis, NY before moving to Dothan, AL on October of 2000.

She endured many hardships in life, but in spite of this, she loved to laugh and dance. She was a wonderful and caring mother, grandmother, and friend who was always thinking of other people. She loved animals and nature. She loved life.

Mrs. Lopez was preceded in death by her husband, Abel J. Lopez and her sister, Pierrette Bracco Laffitte.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Dominique and Lynn Yeomans, Ozark, AL; her son and daughter-in-law, Christian and Lori Lopez, Monticello, NY; her son, Daniel Lopez, Dothan, AL; her 3 grandchildren, Danielle Yeomans, Nicholas Lopez, and Gabrielle Lopez; her 3 step-grandchildren , Justin, Madison, and Tristen Fabricant, Monticello, NY; her three great-grandchildren, Aidan Fabricant, Jaxson Fabricant, and Abel Padilla; her sister and brother-in-law, Claudine and Guy Bellot; sisters and brothers-in-law; and several nieces and nephews all residing in France.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Christian Lopez, Daniel Lopez, Lynn Yeomans, Terry Bryant, Joe Martin, and Corey Williams.



