Pauline A. Pellegrinelli
July 29, 1920 - April 19, 2019
Highland Falls, NY
Pauline A. Pellegrinelli passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 at Middletown Park Rehabilitation & Health Care Center, Wallkill, NY. She was 98 years old. Daughter of the late William and Mary Freyermuth Vopasek, she was born July 29, 1920 in Highland Falls, NY.
Survivors include her daughters: Mary Lou Conley and her husband, Kenneth of Highland Falls, NY, Susan Rosenthal and her husband, Jason of Highland Falls, NY, her granddaughter, Kim Lee and her husband, William, her great grandchildren, William and Justin Lee, her great great grandchildren, Evelyn and Ava Lee and several nieces and nephews. Pauline is predeceased by her husband, Louis J. Pellegrinelli, her brother, William Vopasek, and her sister, Mary E. Highland.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24th at William F. Hogan Funeral Home, 135 Main Street, Highland Falls NY. A Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home Thursday, April 25th at 11:15 a.m. Cremation will follow at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY with interment in Peacedale Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for memorial donations to Highland Falls Fire Department, 9 Mountain Ave, Highland Falls, NY 10928.
Funeral arrangements by William F. Hogan Funeral Home, 845-446-2868 www.wfhoganfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019