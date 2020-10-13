Pauline "Peg" Anna Moon
January 21, 1927 - October 12, 2020
Milford, PA
Pauline "Peg" Anna Moon passed away October 12, 2020 in Milford, Pennsylvania. She was born on January 21, 1927 in Port Jervis, New York and was the daughter of George and Anna Austin Snook. She was formerly married to the late William E. Moon.
Peg was a cashier for the Delaware Valley School District and retired as a school bus driver for the district. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening as well as her many picnics and camping adventures with her children and grandchildren.
Peg is survived by her son, Darwyn Moon of Milford, PA, and her two daughters, Robyn Wiltse and her husband, John of Milford, PA and Cheryl Gunnels and her husband, Robert of East Stroudsburg, PA; her ten beloved grandchildren: Melisa, Eric, Rebecca and Kyle Moon, Chad, and Corey Wiltse, Erika Schuller, Andrew and Faith Gunnels and Grace Garcia; 20 beloved great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Peg was pre-deceased by her grandson, Darwyn Wesley Moon; her sister, Laura E. Schenderlein; and her brother, Earl E. Snook.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. Covid restrictions will be in place. Masks must be worn at all times and a limited number of people will be allowed at a given time.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the funeral home. Rev. Butch Gilpin will officiate. Interment will follow at Laurel Grove Cemetery, Port Jervis, NY.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, directions or to send condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com