1/1
Pauline Anna "Peg" Moon
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pauline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pauline "Peg" Anna Moon
January 21, 1927 - October 12, 2020
Milford, PA
Pauline "Peg" Anna Moon passed away October 12, 2020 in Milford, Pennsylvania. She was born on January 21, 1927 in Port Jervis, New York and was the daughter of George and Anna Austin Snook. She was formerly married to the late William E. Moon.
Peg was a cashier for the Delaware Valley School District and retired as a school bus driver for the district. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening as well as her many picnics and camping adventures with her children and grandchildren.
Peg is survived by her son, Darwyn Moon of Milford, PA, and her two daughters, Robyn Wiltse and her husband, John of Milford, PA and Cheryl Gunnels and her husband, Robert of East Stroudsburg, PA; her ten beloved grandchildren: Melisa, Eric, Rebecca and Kyle Moon, Chad, and Corey Wiltse, Erika Schuller, Andrew and Faith Gunnels and Grace Garcia; 20 beloved great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Peg was pre-deceased by her grandson, Darwyn Wesley Moon; her sister, Laura E. Schenderlein; and her brother, Earl E. Snook.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. Covid restrictions will be in place. Masks must be worn at all times and a limited number of people will be allowed at a given time.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the funeral home. Rev. Butch Gilpin will officiate. Interment will follow at Laurel Grove Cemetery, Port Jervis, NY.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, directions or to send condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 13 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home
154 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
(845) 856-3312
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved