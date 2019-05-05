|
|
Pauline Baisley
July 13, 1936 - May 5, 2019
Stony Point, NY
Pauline Baisley of Stony Point, NY, 82 years old, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on May 5, 2019. Pauline was born in Cardiff, Wales on July 13, 1936 to Mary and Edward Jones. She married Ellsworth Baisley, of Stony Point, on May 7, 1955 in Watford, England. She was a devoted wife, mother and nana.
Pauline is survived by her husband, Ellsworth, and four children: daughter, Susan Baisley, son, David Baisley and daughter-in-law, Lucetta Baisley, son, Matthew Baisley and daughter-in-law, Sheila Baisley, and daughter, Mary Gormley and son-in-law, Dennis Gormley. She is also survived by her many grandchildren: Graham Rogers, Daniel Rogers, Gwen Gormley, Connie Gormley, Stephen Gormley, Christopher Baisley, Brianna Baisley, and Nicole Gleason and husband, Chad Gleason, and two great-grandchildren, Siena Gleason and Tessa Gleason.
Family and friends will be received from 3 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7th at Higgins Funeral Home on 9W in Stony Point, NY, with a service at 5:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the United Hospice of Rockland, 11 Stokum Lane, New City, NY 10956 and/or the , 301 N Main St #7, New City, NY 10956.
Arrangements under the direction of Michael J. Higgins Funeral Service, 73 North Liberty Drive, Stony Point, NY, 10980.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 5 to May 6, 2019