Pauline Holzer Smith
September 18, 1926 - March 1, 2020
Middletown, NY
Born September 18, 1926 in Yorkville, she was the daughter of Leo and Marie Holzer, sister of Charles, wife of Victor, mother of Nancy, deceased.
Survived by son Joseph, his wife Angilicka, son Michael, his wife Sherry; grandchildren Laura and Adam; great grandchildren Catalina, Lana, Lee, and Violet. Sister-in-law of William Svec, his wife Elfriede, their children and grandchildren. Cremation and interment in Pinelawn National Cemetery.
She was a Hunter College and Merchants and Business School graduate and attended CCNY and C.W. Post.
She worked as a school secretary in Islip, was CSEA clerical president. In Florida, she worked for Norell and Kelly Girl.
She was a den mother, member of Long Island Educational Secretaries, and a charter member of Kings Park High School PTA.
In retirement, Pauline enjoyed reading, doing jigsaw, and newspaper puzzles, playing pinochle and bingo.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020