Pauline Louise Meisinger Kent
November 6, 1929 - September 24, 2019
Jeffersonville, NY
Pauline Louise Meisinger Kent, of Jeffersonville, NY ,a retired elementary teacher at Jeff-Youngsville Central School died peacefully at her beloved home on September 24, 2019. She was 89. The daughter of the late Otto and Pauline Metzger Meisinger she was born November 6, 1929 in Lakewood, New Jersey. She was the widow of George Kent.
Pauline came to Jeffersonville in the 1930's and 40's to stay in the boarding house where she had resided for most of her life. Her family purchased the property in the 1950's and operated it as a boarding house for many years.
Pauline was a graduate of SUNY Potsdam as well as SUNY Oneonta . She first taught in Roscoe, NY for two years and then in Little Silver, NJ for fifteen years , then Dr. Duggan School in White Lake, NY and then finished her teaching career at Jeff-Youngsville Central School from where she retired in 1988.
Pauline was a member of the Order of Eastern Star, and an organist at the Jeffersonville Presbyterian Church and St. James Episcopal Church in Callicoon.
In addition to her husband, George Kent, she was also predeceased by her brother, William Otto Meisinger.
Pauline is survived by her caregiver, Susan Caycho and her fiance, Thomas Wells.
Funeral services were held at Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home, Jeffersonville,NY. Pastor Phyllis Haynes officiated. Interment was made in the Jeffersonville Lutheran Cemetery, Jeffersonville, NY.
Memorial contributions in Pauline's name may be made to a charity of ones choice.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home 845-482-4280. stewartmurphyfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019