Pauline S. Vernooy
September 19, 1924 - June 28, 2020
Middletown, NY
Pauline S. Vernooy, a lifelong area resident, entered into rest on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the Valley View Center in Goshen, NY. She was 95 years of age.
The daughter of the late Clifford and Lula Smith Shaver, she was born on September 19, 1924 in Middletown, NY.
Pauline retired from the Middletown School District, having taught elementary education in the Mechanicstown and Liberty Street Schools. She was a longtime active member of the First Baptist Church in Middletown, where she served many years as Sunday School Superintendent, Sunday School Teacher and B.Y.F. Advisor. Pauline was also a former trustee of the church. She was a member of the New York State Retired Teachers Association, New York State United Teachers, and former Middletown Teachers Association Union Representative.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the nurses and staff of Valley View for the dedicated and compassionate care given to their mother during her stay with them.
Survivors include her children, Dennis R. Vernooy and his wife, Sandra of Middletown and Barbara A. Vernooy, also of Middletown; her grandson, Christopher Vernooy and his wife, Katelynne of Elk Ridge, MD; her great-granddaughters, Christina and Elizabeth Vernooy; her sister-in-law, Ruth Shaver in Illinois and several nieces and nephews. Pauline was predeceased by her husband, Robert Vernooy and brother, Leigh Shaver.
Private graveside services will be held at the Wallkill Cemetery, 160 Midway Road, Middletown, NY with Reverend Dorinda Violante officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.connellfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.