|
|
Pauline "Polly" Watson
November 22, 1922 - April 5, 2019
Formerly of Monroe, NY
Polly's story started in Chelsea, Vermont on November 22,1922 as the only child of Jesse M. Hunt and Stella Beckwith Hunt.
She graduated from Monroe High School on North Main Street in Monroe, NY. She married John C. Watson in 1943 while he was serving in World War II. When John came home after the war they started their loving family and continued to work and live in Monroe.
Polly is survived by her children: Jack Watson and wife, Elaine, Cathy Norris and Ron Furnia, Jayne Ziegler and Brian Gibson; grandchildren: John K. Watson and wife, Georgia, Matthew Watson and wife, Katy, Dayna Karafiol and Adam Karafiol, Britney Jacobus and husband, Sean, Patti Caruso and husband, Lenny; her great-grandchildren: Sawyer and Baylee Karafiol, Cal Caruso.
She is predeceased by her husband, John and granddaughter, Chelsey Ziegler.
Polly survived ovarian cancer at age 92 and then she put up a tough fight with cancer's re-occurrence until her death at home in Piermont, NY on April 5, 2019. Polly was retired from Monroe Woodbury School District where she worked as administrative secretary. She was a member of the Monroe United Methodist Church, Sunday school teacher, Girl Scout leader, member of NYS educational secretaries and MWEA. Aside from her community involvement Polly was a casual artist, amazing seamstress, beach lover and most of all a loving and supportive Mom and Grandmom and friend to many.
Services will be held Monday April 15th at Monroe United Methodist Church 47 Maple Ave., Monroe. Visitation will be at the church from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a Funeral Service beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will take place in Cemetery of the Highlands, Highland Mills, NY.
Memorial donations can be made in Polly's honor to United Hospice of Rockland, 11 Stokum Lane, New City, NY.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019