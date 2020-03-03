|
|
Pearl A. Engels
December 7, 1955 - March 3, 2020
Gardiner, NY
Pearl A. Engels, age 64 of Gardiner, NY passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on March 3, 2020.
The daughter of the late Harry and Amelia Benjamin Clark, she was born on December 7, 1955 in Newburgh, NY.
Pearl worked as a dispatcher and transportation manager for Lightning Express in in Modena, NY. She enjoyed jogging in local road races and attending all of her grandchildren's events. She loved the ocean and had a special place in her heart for all things Disney. She will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her husband, Edward Steven Engels at home; sons, Steve Engels and his wife, Heather, of Marlboro, NY, Nicholas Engels and Lexi Mallory of Gardiner, NY; sister, Darlene Miller and her husband, Bill, of FL; grandchildren, Jacob, Johnathan, Alexander, Andrew and Aimee; several great-nieces and great-nephews. Pearl was predeceased by her brother, Richard Clark, grandson, Nicholas Engels, nephew, William and great-niece, Wendy.
A visitation will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 7th at the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, 39 Orchard St. Walden, NY 12586. Funeral services will begin at 3:30 PM during the visitation. Cremation will follow.
Memorial contributions may be made in Pearl's memory to Hudson Valley Hospice, 400 Aaron Ct. Kingston, NY 12401.
Arrangements are entrusted to Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. For additional information or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.gridleyhoran.com
