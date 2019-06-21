|
Pearl Kathrine Smith
May 29, 1968 - June 18, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
Pearl Kathrine Smith, of Port Jervis, New York, passed away on June 18th, 2019 in her home. She was 51.
Pearl was born in Port Jervis, New York, to James and Beatrice Jennings, on May 29th, 1968. Pearl attended school at the Minisink Valley Central School District. She devoted her life to her family, raising strong, happy, and caring children with her loving husband and their pets in her hometown.
Pearl is survived by her husband Charles Smith Senior, also of Port Jervis; her three children: Dorothy Helmken of Hackettstown, New Jersey, Charles "Buddy" Smith Junior of Tempe, Arizona, and Jessica Smith of Newburgh, New York; her older siblings Kathy Dilorenzo of Fairview Park, Cindy Mcginnis of San Diego, and Francis Jennings of Port Jervis; and many, many cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews whom she loved as completely as her own children. She is preceded in death by her mother, Beatrice Jennings, and her father, James Jennings.
A come-as-you-are celebration of life will be held at the Hansen Memorial Park pavilion, located off Ridge Rd in Westtown, NY 10998, from 1 to 4 p.m. on Monday, July 1st, 2019. All are welcome to attend as we celebrate Pearl's life as she would like to be remembered—relaxed, happy, and carefree.
Arrangements were entrusted to Martinez-Morse Funeral Home, Middletown, NY. Messages of condolence may be left at www.morsefuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 21 to June 22, 2019