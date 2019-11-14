|
|
Peggy Jean Bailey
September 23, 1943 - November 12, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Peggy Jean Bailey, a long-time resident of Newburgh, NY, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. She was 76.
Peggy was the daughter of the late Ablee and Eliza (Hill) Boykin. She was born on September 23, 1943 in Salemburg, NC and relocated to Newburgh in 1967.
Peggy spent many years as a loving childcare provider, and was a faithful volunteer at Our Lady of Hope Church. Peggy enjoyed assisting the elderly, and worked as a private caregiver for more than twenty five years. Her personal hobbies included gardening, sewing, decorating, and cooking. Peggy was an amazing cook who expressed love through her many homemade dishes, of which the most notable were her famous pound cakes, sweet potato pie, and fried chicken. Peggy was well-known and respected within her community. She always offered guidance, prayer, and words of encouragement to anyone in need. Peggy was the matriarch of her family and will be truly missed.
Peggy leaves behind to cherish her memories her sons, Edward Boykin of Kingston and Joseph Purvis of Newburgh; two daughters, Carolyn Bent of Kingston and Linda Boykin of Newburgh; a sister, Pernell Boykin of Newburgh; sixteen grandchildren including Soleil Bent; twelve great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Peggy was predeceased by two daughters, Mary Boykin and Teneka Patterson; seven brothers; James Boykin, A.W. Boykin, Earl Boykin, Jimmy Lee Boykin, Thomas Boykin, Junior Boykin, and Jasper Boykin; one sister, Helen Boykin.
Visitation will take place from 3 to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 16 at White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Rd., Newburgh, NY. A Funeral Service will follow visitation at 5:30 p.m., at the Funeral Home.
Arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto & Morrill FCS, 188 N. Plank Rd., Newburgh, NY, or visit www.WhiteandVenutoFuneralHome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019