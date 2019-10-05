|
Peggy L. Conklin
June 9, 1957 - October 3, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
Peggy L. Conklin, age 52 of Port Jervis, NY, passed away October 3, 2019 at Bon Secours Community Hospital, Port Jervis.
She was born on June 9, 1957 in Port Jervis, NY, the daughter of William P. Conklin, Sr. and the late Patricia McBride Conklin. Peggy worked as a quality control inspector for Kolmar Labs, Inc. in Port Jervis.
She is survived by her two daughters, Patrice and Ariana Munoz, both of Port Jervis. Peggy is also survived by her father, William P. Conklin, Sr. of Port Jervis; her fiancee, Kenneth Washington of Port Jervis; her two sisters, Denise Conklin and her husband, Peter and Lynann Conklin DeRosa and her husband, William "John"; her brother, William P. Conklin, Jr. and his fiancee, Jessica Dorcas; her nephew, Patrick Conklin and her niece, Heather Conklin, all of Port Jervis. Peggy is pre-deceased by her niece, Lindsey Billman.
Visitation will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, October 8th at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Amy Garrett officiating. Interment will follow at Rural Valley Cemetery, Cuddebackville, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Conklin family c/o William Conklin, Jr., 254 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY; for information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 5 to Oct. 11, 2019