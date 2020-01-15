|
|
Peggy Lou James
March 7, 1939 - January 11, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
Peggy Lou James age 80 of Port Jervis, NY passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Middletown Park Manor in Middletown, NY.
She was born on March 7, 1939 in Jacksonville, Alabama, the daughter of Roy and Nellie Spakes McCollum.
Peggy worked as Registered Nurse for Southern Maryland Hospital in Brandywine, Maryland and as a assistant administrator for the Charlotte Hall Veteran's Home in Mechanicsville, Maryland. Peggy was faithful to her Lord and could often be found reading her prayer book. She was friend to all and will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her son Robert Murray and his wife Paula Ashley of Matamoras, PA; her beloved grandchildren: Robert Crawford, Sakathia Murray and Mya Tazko; several nieces and nephews. Peggy is also survived by her very close friends, Christina Green of Maryland and Sherry Cramer of Port Jervis.
She was pre-deceased by her son Curtis McCollum.
Services will be private. Cremation will take place at HG Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg, PA.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information or to send condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020