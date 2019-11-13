|
Peggy Lynn Hulse Tyler
June 16, 1958 - November 3, 2019
Altamonte Springs, FL - Formerly of Port Jervis, NY
Peggy Lynn Hulse Tyler, age 61 of Altamonte, FL, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019 at her home in Florida. She was born on June 16, 1958 in Port Jervis, New York, the daughter of the late Lowell Thomas Hulse, Sr. and the late Patricia Anne Cortright Hulse, both of whom died in recent years.
Peggy retired as an assembler from Kolmar Labs, in Port Jervis and from a Florida job that she enjoyed for many years, helping to plan family vacations.
Peggy is survived by her daughter, Peggy Lynn Tyler of Corona, California; brothers, Lowell Thomas Hulse, Jr. and wife, Debra of Stuarts Draft, Virginia, Douglas Hulse and wife, Denise of Rio, NY; sisters, Sharon Hulse Siegel and husband, Stanley of Port Jervis, NY, Laurie Hulse of El Paso, Texas, Patricia Hulse French and husband, Mark of Greene, NY; many nieces, nephews, cousins, great nieces and nephews; her roommate, Melody, and longtime caring friends and co-workers.
Peggy was a fun-loving, easy-going, free-spirit who loved bright, cheerful colors, warm weather, sunny days, and the ocean. She was fearless, always open to adventure, and grateful for all of the good that life brought her. Peggy loved her daughter most of all, and despite traveling and living on her own, cared deeply for her parents, siblings, and extended family. She would do anything for anyone, and would always extend a helping hand to not only those she loved, but strangers in need.
Strong, independent, and very smart, Peggy often said her brother, Tom was her hero. She remembered him always taking the blame for minor troubles as a kid. She loved growing up in a large household, and spoke often of how she realized later in her life how important family truly is. She came home to help care for her parents, even as she battled cancer which she eventually beat. After losing her parents one right after the other, she expressed that she was not afraid to die and whatever was meant for her would be okay. This was the easy-going way she embraced her entire life and the adventures she created throughout life. She died peacefully in the night in the apartment she shared with her good friend and roommate, Melody.
Peggy was cremated and her remains will be sent to her daughter in California, which is located near the ocean where she lived during much of her life.
Peggy's family will gather this coming summer to celebrate her life.
Local arrangements are by The Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019