Peggy M. Schroeder
June 9, 1931 - August 9, 2020
Loch Sheldrake, NY
Peggy M. Schroeder of Loch Sheldrake passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the Achieve Rehab & Nursing Facility in Liberty. She was 89.
The daughter of the late Austin E. Elmore and Lillian Irene Dorsey, she was born June 9, 1931 and raised by her mother Lillian and her second husband Elmer Walton. Peggy was the widow of Harold Schroeder who recently passed away on February 19th of this year.
Peggy was a retired telephone operator for Bell Telephone Company. She recently lived in Bryan, Texas where they raised cattle for over 30 years, with her husband and soul mate, Harold and his family, whom she was very close with. She was a hard-working, honest and good woman. After Harold's passing, she relocated to Loch Sheldrake, NY to be closer to her sister and her family.
She is survived by a daughter: Nancy Forshay and her husband, Fred of Texas; her sister: Eleanor Lutman of Loch Sheldrake; a nephew: Peter J Lutman Jr.; great nephew: PJ and his wife, Meghan and their children: Nicholas and Josh; her stepchildren: Robert Schroeder and his wife, Kathy, and Deborah Meyer and her husband, Butch; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a son, Michael; and a nephew, David.
Burial was held privately at the Rock Ridge Cemetery in Monticello.
