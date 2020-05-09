Peter Bellomo
August 10, 1944 - April 2, 2020
Middletown, NY
Peter Bellomo of Middletown NY, formerly of Goshen and Brooklyn NY, died April 2, 2020 at Highland Rehabilitation Center in Middletown, NY. He was 75.
The son of Nicholas Bellomo and Concetta Bellomo was born on August 10, 1944. Pete worked as a vendor of cigarette machines, and also provided their service and repair. He was the owner of Pete's Pizza in Middletown, NY, where he implemented free delivery, and free soda with two slices for Middletown and surrounding area.
Survivors include his two daughters, Denise and Karen; two granddaughters, Ashley, and Kimberly; one brother, Philip Bellomo and his wife, Rita of Bloomingburg NY; three sisters: Concetta Pellone of Chester NY, Annette Maglio of Middletown NJ and Jeanette Mastellone and husband, Robert of Staten Island, NY. Also surviving are four nephews, three nieces, three grandnephews, and six grandnieces. He was predeceased by nephew, Philip James of Pine Bush NY.
Cremation was private.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 9 to May 10, 2020.