Peter Brent Hamilton Sr.
December 18, 1946 - June 15, 2019
Maggie Valley, NC
Peter Brent Hamilton Sr., "Big Pete", 72, died peacefully in his Maggie Valley, NC home on Saturday, June 15th, 2019.
Peter was born on December 18, 1946 to the late Grace Eva Balthrope and Raymond Vernel Hamilton. He was a member of the armed forces and served in the Vietnam Conflict. Among many of his skills Peter enjoyed being a butcher and a commercial truck driver the most. He was an active member of the Elks Lodge No 33 in Paterson, NJ.
He is survived by his children: Vermae Hamilton Rodriguez of Paterson, NJ and Peter B. Hamilton Jr. of Atlanta, GA. He also leaves a sister, Dawn Yearwood of Newburgh, NY; brothers: Raymond "Mike" Hamilton of Charleston, SC, `Val Gene Hamilton of Maggie Valley, NC, Gregory Hamilton of Middletown, NY and Marshall Hamilton of Orlando, FL.
Peter was predeceased by sisters: Sharon Gilchrist, Justine Simpson, Ramona Marshall, Julie Hamilton and Beverly Hamilton and brothers: James Hamilton, Dennis Hamilton, Sanford Hamilton and Anthony Hamilton.
Big Pete leaves behind four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, all who affectionately referred to him as a "Gentle Giant".
A Reflection of Life will take place at Canaan Baptist Church, 535 East 22nd St., Paterson, NJ on Friday, June 21. Viewing will begin at 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a slight break for a private ceremony held by his Elks Lodge. Peters' Visitation hours will be held from 11 a.m. to Noon on Saturday June 22 at the Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, 72 West Main St., Middletown, NY. An intimate service will be held at Noon at the Funeral Home prior to his burial at Hillside Cemetery in Middletown, NY.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 20 to June 21, 2019