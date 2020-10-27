1/1
Peter E. Dittmer
1934 - 2020
October 10, 1934 - October 16, 2020
Glen Spey, NY
Peter E. Dittmer, 86, of Glen Spey, NY passed away peacefully on October 16, 2020. Peter was born October 10, 1934 in Hamburg, Germany to Robert Dittmer and Minna (Jurgens) Dittmer. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Edith (Richardt) Dittmer. Peter emigrated to the United States in 1952 and attended St. John's University, Brooklyn. In 1958, Peter joined the U.S. Army and was stationed in Fort Meade, Maryland. In 1959 he married the love of his life, Edith, and together they resided in the New York City area for many years where he owned and operated a furniture and cabinet company that rose in prominence designing and installing ticket counters worldwide for Pan American Airways.
Discovering the Black Forest Community in Glen Spey in 1974, Peter enjoyed weekends with Edith at a home they bought and lovingly renovated. Here they met many life-long friends and in 1992 built a log cabin where he enjoyed retirement.
Peter loved family on two continents. He enjoyed watching soccer and raising a glass with friends. Although English was his second language, Peter's command was legendary as anyone who misused "lay", "lie" and "laid" can attest. Peter touched the hearts of many with his humor, quick wit and mischievous smile. Above all else, he was a loving husband, friend and proud Uncle to many and will be missed by all.
A private celebration of his life will take place at a later date.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
