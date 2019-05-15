|
|
Peter F. Hunt
June 14, 1931 - May 13, 2019
Pine Bush, NY
Pete Hunt, a retiree for DuPont/Stauffer Chemical Company and Yellow Freight passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Montgomery Nursing home. He was 87. The son of the late Harold Hunt and Anna Boyer Hunt he was born on June 14, 1931 in Moline, IL.
A Veteran of the U.S. Army, Pete proudly served his country during the Korean War from 1951-1954. During his enlistment Pete was assigned to Service Company, 3rd Infantry, received the Korean Service Medal with three Bronze stars, the United Nations Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, and Army of Occupation Medal (Japan). Pete had participated in the Battles of Heartbreak Ridge and the Punchbowl. Prior to honorable discharge, Pete served with the "Old Guard" at the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery. Upon returning home Pete became a charter member in the formation of the Pine Bush VFW. Pete was also a past member of the Pine Bush Fire Department.
Survivors include his son, Harvey E. Alsdorf and his wife, Sharon of Bethel; three grandchildren: Justin Alsdorf and his wife, Brisa of Mississippi, Sara Alsdorf of Bethel, and Ryan Alsdorf of Bethel; brothers, Harry Hunt and his wife, Sophie of Massachusetts and Larry "Butch" Hunt and his wife, Deborah of Pine Bush; sister and brothers-in-law: Peggy and Louis Hlavacek of Walker Valley, Geraldine and Kenneth Benjamin of Florida, Kathleen and Robert Crawford of South Carolina, and sister-in-law, Jean Benjamin of Florida. Pete is further survived by many nieces and nephews, and is predeceased by his wife, Carolyn Alsdorf Hunt. We will never forget his contagious laugh and sense of humor
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday May 18 at the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc., 1525 Burlingham Rd., Pine Bush, NY. Funeral services will take be offered at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home with Lieutenant Colonel Chaplain John C. Nodop, Retired U.S. Military. Cremation will be private and at the convenience of the family. Burial of ashes for Pete and Carolyn will take place at the Bruynswick Rural Cemetery at future date.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Pine Bush VFW Post 5492, 161 Center St. Pine Bush, NY 12566 or to the Montgomery Nursing Home Activities Department 2817 Albany Post Road, Montgomery, NY 12549.
Arrangements entrusted to the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc.; to leave an online condolence please visit www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 15 to May 16, 2019