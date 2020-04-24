|
|
Peter G. Rossiter
September 22, 1966 - April 22, 2020
Smallwood, NY
Peter G. Rossiter passed away on April 22, 2020 at Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown, NY after battling a long-term illness. He was 53.
The son of Joseph F. Rossiter and Kathleen M. Rossiter, Peter was born on September 22, 1966 in Brooklyn, NY. Peter was a graduate of the Monticello High School Class of 1984 and attended SUNY Brockport and Valencia Junior College in Florida. Peter worked for many years as a Construction Field Engineer for the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 15D, an occupation he thoroughly enjoyed and a position he was proud to hold.
Peter "Lucky" Rossiter grew up in Smallwood, NY and although he would reside in many other places throughout his life, he would always call Smallwood "Home." A true "Smallwoodian," he was a member of the Smallwood-Mongaup Valley Fire Department. Peter was an avid NY Sports fan and a gifted and talented athlete, who tried out for the New York Mets and the Chicago White Sox. However, he most enjoyed playing on a travel tournament softball team for Roche's Garage in Callicoon, NY. As a member of Roche's team, Peter played in several nine-man national championship qualifying tournaments and three national championship tournaments. He was an avid photographer and traveler and very much enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
To know Peter was to love him almost instantly. He lived his life by his own set of rules and rarely wavered from them. He was a tremendously devoted and loving son, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend and will be dearly missed. He had a unique and strong bond with his friends and family. Peter had many admirable qualities. He had an amazing will and perseverance that was inspiring to all who had the privilege of knowing him. Above all, he was loyal, courageous, and truly loving.
Peter is survived by his father, Joseph F. Rossiter of Kauneonga Lake, NY; his brother, Michael Rossiter and significant other, Alicia Russo of NY, NY and her children, Tatiana and Nicole; his sister, Lauren Rothermel and her boyfriend, Dan Phillips of Middletown, NY; his nieces, Rachel Rothermel of Philadelphia, PA and Paige Rothermel and her boyfriend, Richard Bullen of Middletown, NY, and many cherished aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends whom he loved so very much.
He was predeceased by his mother, Kathleen M. Rossiter.
A graveside service will take place on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the Evergreen Cemetery in Bethel, NY. Due to the current COVID pandemic, services will be held privately for the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Peter's name to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, NY, NY, at www.mskcc.org.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, for further information call 845-583-5445 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020