Peter Kuiken
March 7, 1931 - November 22, 2020
Glen Spey, NY
Peter Kuiken, age 89 of Glen Spey NY, was born Austerely March 7, 1931; lived honorably; and died peacefully November 22, 2020.
Pete was born in Fairlawn, New Jersey and was raised on the family farm in Wayne, NJ to parents Richard and Lena, the fifth child of six. Pete was the loving husband of his dear wife Phyllis for over 69 years.
He is survived by her and their four children: Cheryl DeBonte and her husband Jeffrey of West Milford, NJ, Lynn Driscoll and her husband Lee of Monterey, TN, Peter Kuiken and his wife Tamara of Johnson City, TX, Laurie Byrnes and her husband Charles of Magnolia, DE. His legacy includes seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Peter was a faithful member, Deacon and Elder of the Pompton Lakes Reformed Church, the Deerpark Reformed Church in Port Jervis, and the South Centerville Reformed Church.
Pete enjoyed travelling to all corners of the US, especially the mountains of the west. An avid hunter whose adventures took him to the Rocky Mountains and hills and forests of NY, PA, and upper New England. A fishing enthusiast who fished the Rio Reservoir, and lakes and streams of the Adirondacks and Maine. He had a way of persuading his wife and children that these outings were "family vacations".
His woodworking hobby saw him build many fine pieces of furniture for their home. Pete enjoyed watching (and yelling) at the NY Yankees, listening to all types of music, playing pool, and sipping a good scotch on the porch.
Due to The COVID Pandemic memorial services will be announced at a later date by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Orange & Sullivan County Hospice, 800 Stoney Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, or to send a condolence note to he family visit knight-auchmoody.com