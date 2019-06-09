|
Peter L. Commins, Sr.
March 5, 1951 - June 8, 2019
Mountaindale, NY
Peter L. Commins, Sr. of Mountaindale passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center. He was 68.
He was the son of William and Rita Commins, born on March 5, 1951 in Mamaroneck, NY.
Peter worked as a mechanic for Dynaco Transmission for 23 years. In his free time, he volunteered his time as a member of the Mountaindale Ambulance Corp and Fire Company, as well as the Captain of the Woodridge Ambulance Corp. He was also a member of the National Ski Patrol at Holiday Mountain. During the summer months, he volunteered at the New York Renaissance Faire.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather he will be deeply missed. He is survived by his wife, Karen; his children: Peter, Jr., Kelly and Mike, Commins, Jessica, Robert and Greg Klopchin; his 13 grandchildren; as well as one great-grandchild; and his siblings, Jill and Gail.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home; for further information and for the complete details of Peter's memorial services, please visit www.colonialbryantfuneralhome.com or call 845-434-7363.
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 9 to June 10, 2019