Peter L. Mitro
August 31, 1952 - July 1, 2020
Monticello, NY
Peter L. Mitro of Monticello passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. He was 67.
He was the son of George Mitro and Vivian Gallegos, born on August 31, 1952 in Brooklyn, NY.
Peter used his passion of helping young people achieve their goals in his career, he worked as a senior staff member at Dynamite Youth Center in Fallsburg since 1971. In his free time he was an avid sportsman, was a great bowler, and was the first person to bowl a 300 at the age of 16. He had a love for automobiles and Lionel Trains and owned a 1969 sky blue Firebird. But above all else, his love for his kids was greatest. He was a devoted father, brother, and friend, he will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.
He is survived by his children: Peter, Daniel, Ryan and Dylan Mitro; brother, George Mitro; nieces and nephews: Melissa, Michael, Jennifer and George Mitro.
He now joins in Heaven the love of his life, Vicki Ann Mitro, whom he married on March 21, 1977; as well as his brother, Thomas Mitro.
A limited visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 9th at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY 12788. Social distancing guidelines set forth by the New York State Department of Health will be in place; a limit of ten visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral home and facemasks are required at all times. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 11 at Old Falls Cemetery.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com