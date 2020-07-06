I am so sorry to hear about Pete's passing. I lived 3 doors down from him on East 8th Street in Brooklyn. I have always referred to him as my best friend growing up. When we were too young to cross the street we played on the sidewalk or in each others houses. I remember asking his mom to comb my hair before we left for school because I liked the way his hair looked. When we allowed in the street we played hours on end from daybreak until sundown. Especially at "4 Corner Stadium" which was the intersection of East 8th Street and Friel Place. Slap ball, punch ball, stick ball, pretty much anything with a ball. When we lost the ball we collected bottles for the deposits to buy another ball. I was there when he bowled his 300 game. So exciting and he was so young. I remember he asked me to be with him when he was interviewed about it by the local newspaper. Close like a brother. I moved to Florida in 1972 and we drifted apart but the memories have always stayed with me and I will never forget "My Best Friend".

Richard McBride

Friend