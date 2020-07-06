1/
Peter L. Mitro
MITRO—Peter L., 67, of Monticello, NY died on Wed. July 1st. VISIT: 2-4 & 7-9 Thu. July 9th at FH GRAVESIDE: 3p Sat. July 11th at Old Falls Cemetery ARRANGEMENTS: Colonial Memorial Funeral Home 845-434-7363 www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Colonial Memorial Funeral Home
JUL
9
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Colonial Memorial Funeral Home
JUL
11
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Old Falls Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Memorial Funeral Home
396 Main Street
Woodbourne, NY 12788
(845) 434-7363
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
July 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this time.
The Staff of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home
July 5, 2020
My deepest Condolences to the family. Praying for you all during this difficult time. Peter Moses, Maribel Pomales & Morgan Williams
Maribel Pomales
Friend
July 4, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Pete's passing. I lived 3 doors down from him on East 8th Street in Brooklyn. I have always referred to him as my best friend growing up. When we were too young to cross the street we played on the sidewalk or in each others houses. I remember asking his mom to comb my hair before we left for school because I liked the way his hair looked. When we allowed in the street we played hours on end from daybreak until sundown. Especially at "4 Corner Stadium" which was the intersection of East 8th Street and Friel Place. Slap ball, punch ball, stick ball, pretty much anything with a ball. When we lost the ball we collected bottles for the deposits to buy another ball. I was there when he bowled his 300 game. So exciting and he was so young. I remember he asked me to be with him when he was interviewed about it by the local newspaper. Close like a brother. I moved to Florida in 1972 and we drifted apart but the memories have always stayed with me and I will never forget "My Best Friend".
Richard McBride
Friend
July 4, 2020
My sincere condolences to all of Petes family and friends. I had the pleasure of working at DYC while Pete was there and enjoyed all of the time spent with him. He will be missed by every life he touched. I recently moved to Florida and will be unable to attend his services, but he will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Linda Smith
Coworker
