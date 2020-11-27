1/1
Peter McClean DeKoker
1985 - 2020
Peter McClean DeKoker
May 2, 1985 - November 25, 2020
Warwick, NY
Peter McClean DeKoker of Warwick passed away on November 25, 2020 with his family at home. He was 35 years old.
Born on May 2, 1985 in Ridgewood, NJ, he was the son of Thomas Martin DeKoker and Joan Claire Hill DeKoker.
A 2004 graduate of Warwick High School and a graduate of SUNY, Plattsburgh, Peter was a Medical Assistant with Bon Secours Health System in Suffern. He was also a volunteer and paid EMT in various ambulance corps throughout Rockland County and loved his time in Emergency Service.
He is survived by his parents, Thomas and Joan DeKoker of Warwick; a brother, Thomas Hill DeKoker; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, November 30th at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 1st at St. Stephens RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, followed by interment in Warwick Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be sent to a volunteer ambulance organization of your choice or Valley Health System/Mount Sinai Comprehensive Cancer Care, One Valley Health Plaza, Paramus, NJ 07652.
For further information, directions or to send an online condolence, see www.lsvpmemorialhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat
DEC
1
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Stephens RC Church
Funeral services provided by
Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat
17 Oakland Avenue
Warwick, NY 10990
(845) 986-4331
