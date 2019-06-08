|
Peter Paul Franchio
June 29, 1930 - June 6, 2019
Middletown, New York
On Thursday June 6th Peter Paul Franchio lovingly known as "Pete" passed peacefully away with his loving daughter by his side at Orange Regional Medical Center. He was 88.
Born in Tyrone Pennsylvania he was the 8th of 13 children born to John and Mae Rose Guida Franchio. He was a graduate of Tyrone High School class of 1949.
He was a U.S. Marine who proudly served our country during the Korean War. He was a member of the First Battalion Platoon 79 and sailed on H Company USS Navarro. He was a proud member of the American Legion Post 1266 out of Wurtsboro NY.
Pete was a Mechanic by trade and was known as the best Cadillac Mechanic in Middletown. Even after his retirement he would receive phone calls from mechanics around town to troubleshoot problems with their Cadillacs.
Pete loved to play golf and once got a hole-in -one! He loved deer hunting with his sons and brothers and was an avid Mets fan. He was a 49 year Life Member with the B.P.O Elks Lodge #1097 in Middletown NY.
In his retirement years, Pete loved to work for his good friend John Trikoupis; mowing his lawn, tending his garden and just being a general handyman.
Along with is parents, Pete is predeceased by his brothers: Richard, Eugene, Michael and Joseph and sisters: Irene, Louise and Mary.
He is survived by his loving daughter, Cynthia Franchio whom he lived with in Middletown, his sons, Peter Paul Franchio II of Bloomingburg NY and Gary Franchio of Middletown; granddaughters, Melissa Durland of Chester NY and Kristin Franchio of Middletown; his two great-grandchildren, Elias Franchio and London Durland; brothers, John and James and his wife, Linda of Tyrone PA and Albert of Albany GA; sisters: Virginia Rose Lamanteer and her husband, Anthony of Bridgeton NJ and Kathleen Parmelee of Valdosta GA; along with many nieces and nephews.
He will also be dearly missed by his fur buddies, Buddy, Zoey, Tigger, Cali and especially his best buddy, Greaser.
As per his wishes there will be no visitation.
Donations can be made in his name to the American Legion Post 1266 Wurtsboro NY.
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 8 to June 9, 2019