This man Peter R. Kuiken was one admiral husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle etc.

He has left this earth after 89 years and gone to his eternal home on Sunday 11/22. No longer weakened and feeble, he is restored to the man you see here.

What an honor to call him my dad, for him to be there in my first hours of life & I be alongside him as he took his last breaths, accept Charlie as his own son and be a strong bond with his grandchildren. He had taught Andrea & Christopher love of family, love of nature, love of wildlife, hard work and never take nothing for granted. His strong faith taught us about the Lord & the promise of everlasting life. I am quite sure Dad is in heaven once again reunited with his family that has gone ahead of him. I know he is watching over us once again.

Dad you are missed more as each hour & each day passes us by. The tears I shed are not in your death, because I know we will see each other again. I cry because I miss the man & life you have lived.

Everything I learned was because of you. You lived a legacy few could follow. The admiration others had of you was without fault. Thank you God for giving me this man as my Father. I will continue to Love you without end. You will continue to live on in our hearts.

Laurie Byrnes

Daughter