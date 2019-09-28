Home

Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
315 Conklin St
Farmingdale, NY 11735
(516) 249-0336
Peter Rock


1930 - 2019
Peter Rock Obituary
Peter Rock
10/18/1930 - 08/29/2019
Little River, SC
Peter Rock, 88, formerly of Napanoch, NY, passed away on August 29, 2019, at his home. Born October 18, 1930 in New York, NY, he was the son of the late Peter John and Helen Glowatch Rock.
Mr. Rock is survived by a son, Peter C. Rock of NY, four daughters; Pamela J. Rock-Brown of NH, Priscilla A. Reisman of SC, Patricia E. Rock of NC, and Paula L. Rock of SC, as well as five grandchildren.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Patricia Green; brother, Michael Rock; and sister, June Linde.
Mr. Rock will be laid to rest at Long Island National Cemetery, 2040 Wellwood Ave, Farmingdale, NY 11798.
Arthur F. White Funeral Home of Farmingdale, NY is serving the family.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019
