Peter S. Davidson

Peter S. Davidson Obituary
Peter S. Davidson
February 28, 1947 - April 12, 2019
Wurtsboro, NY
Peter S. Davidson of Wurtsboro, NY, a passed away Friday, April 12, 2019, in Wurtsboro. He was 72.
The son of the late Eero Davidson and Olga Thieke Davidson, he was born February 28, 1947 in New York City.
Peter worked as a self-employed designer for many years.
Survivors include his wife, Ina; daughter, Emily & husband, Davin; stepsons: Robert, Michael & wife, Helen, Steven, Jeff; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister, Ursula & husband, Barry; Beloved Feline Companions, Robbie, Bear, Lily.
Along with his parents he was predeceased by his grandson, little Rob.
Visitation will be Friday, April 26, 2019 from 11am-1pm at Overhiser Funeral Home, 78 Union St., Montgomery, NY 12549.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 455 Patroon Creek Blvd, Suite 108, Albany, NY 12206, https://www.cff.org/ or Pets Alive, 363 Derby Rd., Middletown, NY 10940.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors.
For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019
