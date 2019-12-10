Home

Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home
154 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
(845) 856-3312
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
6:00 PM
VFW Post 161
Port Jervis, NY
Peter W. Harvey


1948 - 2019
Peter W. Harvey Obituary
Peter W. Harvey
September 3, 1948 - December 7, 2019
Sparrowbush, NY
Peter W. Harvey, age 71 of Sparrowbush, NY, passed away December 7, 2019 at Catskill Regional Medical Center, Harris, NY. He was born on September 3, 1948 in Rockville Center, Long Island, the son of Bernard and Cornelia Germaine Harvey.
Peter proudly served our country during the Vietnam War with the U.S. Army. He was a truck driver for Wilson Fuel Co. in Montague, New Jersey, Agway, Sparrowbush Oil Co. and Deerpark Oil Co. in Sparrowbush, NY. He was a member of the Marsch-Kellogg American Legion Post #139, Milford, PA, a former member of the Seacliff Fire Dept. and Maghogmock Hook & Ladder Co. #1, Port Jervis, Fire Dept.
Peter is survived by his two daughters: Cornelia Harvey of Sparrowbush, and Mary Capobianco of Port Jervis; his two sons: Scott Small and his wife, Zaira of Milford, PA, and James Capobianco and his wife, Leanne of the State of Florida; his beloved grandchildren: Chelsea Harvey, Amanda Capobianco, Victor Beadle, Kaylee and Bethany Maltby, Andrew and Zachary Lauria and Antonio Capobianco; his great grandchildren: Curtis and Hailiegh. Peter is also survived by his former wife, Ruth A. Cheshire; and several nieces and nephews.
He was pre-deceased by his brother, Bernard Harvey Jr.; father, Bernard Harvey Sr.; and mother, Cornelia Germaine Harvey.
Memorial services will be held on Monday, December 16th at 6 p.m. at the Post 161 in Port Jervis, NY. Interment will take place in the Spring at Indiantown Gap Veterans Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post 139, PO Box 144, Milford PA 18337.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 10 to Dec. 13, 2019
