Peter W. Meier
Peter W. Meier
July 22, 1939 - July 24, 2020
Middletown, NY
Pete was the son of Bertha (Schnappauf) and Charles B. Meier. He was born in Unionville, raised his family in Middletown, and resided the last few years at Valley View Nursing Home in Goshen. He spent 28 years as a weaver for the American Silk Label Manufacturing Company in Unionville. After their closure, he became a New York State Corrections officer, and worked at the Otisville Correctional Facility for 17 years.
Pete was married for 60 years to Pam (Salvagin) Meier and had four children: Brian (Donna) Meier, Katie (Tom) Brucher, Doug (Angie) Meier, and Sue Papa. "Poppy Pete" had nine grandchildren: Ryan (Kristen) Meier, Gwen (Mike) Meier, Breanna (Devin) Brucher, Shannon Brucher, Nick (Bianca) Meier, Dan (Nicole) Meier, Delani Meier, Stephanie (Josh) and JT Brink. His great grandchildren include Josh, Elyse, Elayna and Elyza; Priscilla, Norielle, and Adeline; Zayn and Theo; Nova and Ariel.
He was predeceased by his parents; his siblings: Charles, Bob, Carolyn, and Joanie; his in-laws, Anita and John Salvagin; and son in-law, Dominick Papa.
Pete was a long time member of the Middletown 1097 Elks Lodge. He enjoyed bowling at the old 17-84 Bowling Alley, and was an avid golfer and loved the outings.
Pete's family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care he received from all of the Homestead staff at Valley View. Their compassion never went unnoticed and we are all forever grateful.
The memorial service at St. John's Lutheran Church in Middletown will be held on a date in the near future. Arrangements are made under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. Www.Applebee-McPhillips.com.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc
130 Highland Ave
Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 343-6309
Memories & Condolences
July 27, 2020
To the entire Meier, we send our deepest condolences, Pete is at peace.

Much love, Mark and Tina Ferine
Tina Ferine
Family
