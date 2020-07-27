Peter W. Meier
July 22, 1939 - July 24, 2020
Middletown, NY
Pete was the son of Bertha (Schnappauf) and Charles B. Meier. He was born in Unionville, raised his family in Middletown, and resided the last few years at Valley View Nursing Home in Goshen. He spent 28 years as a weaver for the American Silk Label Manufacturing Company in Unionville. After their closure, he became a New York State Corrections officer, and worked at the Otisville Correctional Facility for 17 years.
Pete was married for 60 years to Pam (Salvagin) Meier and had four children: Brian (Donna) Meier, Katie (Tom) Brucher, Doug (Angie) Meier, and Sue Papa. "Poppy Pete" had nine grandchildren: Ryan (Kristen) Meier, Gwen (Mike) Meier, Breanna (Devin) Brucher, Shannon Brucher, Nick (Bianca) Meier, Dan (Nicole) Meier, Delani Meier, Stephanie (Josh) and JT Brink. His great grandchildren include Josh, Elyse, Elayna and Elyza; Priscilla, Norielle, and Adeline; Zayn and Theo; Nova and Ariel.
He was predeceased by his parents; his siblings: Charles, Bob, Carolyn, and Joanie; his in-laws, Anita and John Salvagin; and son in-law, Dominick Papa.
Pete was a long time member of the Middletown 1097 Elks Lodge. He enjoyed bowling at the old 17-84 Bowling Alley, and was an avid golfer and loved the outings.
Pete's family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care he received from all of the Homestead staff at Valley View. Their compassion never went unnoticed and we are all forever grateful.
The memorial service at St. John's Lutheran Church in Middletown will be held on a date in the near future. Arrangements are made under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. Www.Applebee-McPhillips.com
