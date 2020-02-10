|
|
Phil J. Baiocco
May 25, 1937 - February 8, 2020
Middletown, NY
Phil J. Baiocco, an 18 year resident of the area, died after a courageous battle with cancer at Orange Regional Medical Center on February 8, 2020. He was 82 yrs old.
The son of the late Angelo and Maria Giustino Baiocco, he was born in the Bronx on May 25, 1937. He grew up with a respect for his parents' heritage and a great loyalty for family. He married the love of his life, Gerri Stawniczy and was always in love with this beautiful woman, who he adored and loved spending time with. They spent most of their married life in Long Island and moved up to Orange County to enjoy the rural setting in Greenville. A member of Holy Cross Church, the Knights of Columbus Council #63135, and The Sons of Italy Lodge, Phil was a spiritual man whose greatest joy was being around his family.
He is survived by his soulmate and loving wife, Gerri and his two sons: Anthony and his wife, Rhonda of Sommerville, SC, Domenic and his wife, Susan of Cornwall, NY; six cherished grandchildren, Diana, Michelle, Jeanna, Keara, Alayna, and Nicholas; as well as six great-grandchildren: Daviana, Anthony, James, Loreli, Christopher and Chase. He is also survived by a sister, Josephine Andoloron and predeceased by a brother, Augie and sister, Maryann.
He leaves us with memories of his humor, his kindness and most of all, his devotion to his family.
According to his wishes, Phil will be cremated and there will be no visitation.
Arrangements have been made under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc, www.applebeemcphillips .com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020