Philip A. Lotus
Philip A. Lotus
January 19, 1940 - September 30, 2020
Monroe, NY
Philip A. Lotus of Monroe, NY, a retired Lieutenant of the FDNY and a longtime resident of the area, passed away September 30, 2020 in Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, NY. He was 80.
The son of the late Alfred and Karen Lotus, he was born on January 19, 1940 in New York, NY.
He was a member of the Greenwood Lake Elks Lodge. He was a former member of National Guard.
Survivors include hes wife, Rosemarie Lotus at home; his children, Philip Lotus and his wife, Maureen of Greenville, NY Jennifer Stanaitis and her husband, Matt of Goshen, NY; his grandchildren: John Lotus and his wife, Bridget, Heather Esposito and her husband, Jarrod and Christopher Lotus. He is also survived by three great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his son, Glenn Lotus.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Arrangements by Strong Basile Funeral Home 477-8240 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Strong-Basile Funeral Home
4 Oak Street
Greenwood Lake, NY 10925
8454778240
