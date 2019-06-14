|
Philip A. Perrone
January 16, 1931 - June 13, 2019
Bonita Springs, FL - Formerly of Warwick, NY
Philip A. Perrone, a former resident of the Town of Warwick, and a retired plumber and carpenter with the N.Y. City Transit Authority, passed away in Bonita Springs, Florida on June 13, 2019. He was 88.
The son of the late Lawrence and Carmela Perrone, he was born on January 16, 1931 in Brooklyn, NY.
Philip was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served during the Korean War era with the rank of Corporal.
Survivors include his loving companion, Deborah at home. He is also survived by his niece and nephews. He is also survived by his best friend, his dog Sparky.
Visitation hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday June 16 at the Strong Basile Funeral Home 4 Oak St. Greenwood Lake, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday June 17 at the Holy Rosary Church in Greenwood Lake, NY. Burial with Military Honors will follow in the Warwick Cemetery in Warwick, NY.
Arrangements by Strong Basile Funeral Home 477-8240 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 14 to June 15, 2019