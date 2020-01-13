|
Philip Bernard Kuperman
May 31, 1923 - January 12, 2020
Deerfield Beach, FL, Formerly of Port Jervis, NY
Mr. Philip Bernard Kuperman of Deerfield Beach, FL, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Boca Raton Regional Hospital. He was 96 and 8 months old.
He was born May 31, 1923 in New York, NY, the son of the late Isidore and the late Dorothy Feigenbaum Kuperman.
Philip was married to his beloved wife, Shirley Gottlieb Kuperman, for 63 1/2 years until her passing on July 12, 2008.
Phil was a proud World War II veteran of the United State Army where he was stationed with the Persian Gulf command.
He graduated from New York University from their School of Commerce.
He was the Founder of Phil's Ford Lincoln Mercury, Inc. in Port Jervis, NY where he worked until his retirement in 1988. Phil's Ford is celebrating their 50th year anniversary. He belonged to the Port Jervis Masonic Lodge; he was a Lifetime Member of the Post #161 in Port Jervis, and a Honorary Rotarian in the Port Jervis Rotary Club.
Phil loved life. He was a comedian who always had a great joke to tell. At his 90th and 95th birthday party he performed a standup comedy routine. In his earlier years, Phil was active in the Boy Scouts and the Cub Scouts. He had an enjoyment for sports, being an avid golfer and an admirer of baseball and football. He had the opportunity to try out as a Pitcher for the Brooklyn Dodgers Baseball Team and later was a Coach for various Little League Teams. He was a season ticket holder for the New York Jets where he would take his three sons to the games where they were lucky to see the famous Joe Namath play. After relocating to Deerfield Beach, FL he had great times with his friends playing bridge.
Surviving are three sons: Neale Kuperman and his wife Beverly of Naples, FL, Howard Kuperman and his wife Carol of Port Jervis, Bruce Kuperman and his wife Brooke of Scottsdale, AZ; grandchildren: Evan Kuperman and his wife Anat, Jamie Saxe and her husband Rabbi Jeffrey Saxe, Kerry Barton and her husband Josh Barton, Drew Kuperman, and Sarah Kuperman and her partner Monte Harris; great-grandchildren: Elan Kuperman, Ari Kuperman, Adina Kuperman, Shoshana Saxe, Jonah and Aaron Saxe, Caden and Josh Barton and Sir Monte Harris.
He was predeceased by his sister Edith Kuperman Maron in 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 15th at Temple Beth El, 88 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 15th at Temple Beth El, 88 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771 with Rabbi Jeffrey Saxe officiating. Burial with military honors will be at Beth El Cemetery, Port Jervis, NY. Shiva will be observed at the home of Howard and Carol Kuperman, 146 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771 on Thursday, January 16th, Friday January 17th and Sunday, January 19th from 1 – 4 p.m. and 5– 8 p.m. each day.
Memorial Contributions may be made to , 419 East Main St., Suite 305, Middletown, NY 10940 or Roosa - Fleming V. F. W. Post No. 161, 47-51 Owen St., Port Jervis, NY 12771 or the Port Jervis Rotary Club, PO Box 511, Port Jervis, NY 12771.
Funeral arrangements are by the GRAY-PARKER FUNERAL HOME, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis. For additional information or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020