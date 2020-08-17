Philip F. Sanfilippo
February 29, 1956 - August 15, 2020
Pine Bush, NY
Philip F. Sanfilippo entered into eternal rest on August 15, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was 64. Phil was born on February 29, 1956 in Englewood, NJ to the late Benedetto and Antonina Sanfilippo. He enjoyed nothing more than being around family and friends and gave his love
whole-heartedly. Ever since he was very young he had a love of anything to do with trucks. Birthday and Christmas celebrations brought whole fleets of Tonka trucks. Phil would take the trucks into the backyard and pretend that he was at a truck wash. His love of trucks came to fruition when he was 17 and able to hit the open road in an 18-wheeler. Truck driving continued throughout his life with him becoming an owner-operator. Phil was a fun-loving person who always enjoyed a good laugh, sometimes at his own expense. A wonderful husband, father, stepfather, grandfather, brother, uncle, brother-in-law and friend who will truly be missed. Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Mary at home; his son, Philip and his wife, Deidra of Doylestown, PA; daughter, Jenna of Doylestown, PA; stepson, Michael Kinsley at home; grandsons, Jack and Lucas; sister, Theresa and her husband, Kerry of Richmond, VA; sister, Denise of Port St. Lucie, FL; brother-in-law, Frank of Stuart, FL; niece, Marissa of Richmond, VA; nephew, Douglas of Port St. Lucie, FL; great-nephew, Benny and great-niece, Stella of Port St. Lucie, FL; and his life-long friends, Pete and Timmy. He is predeceased by his sister, Annette and niece, Donna.
Special appreciation goes to Dr. Jeffrey Stewart and his team, Dr. Thomas Eanelli and his team and special angels Heather and Kathleen from Hospice for the outstanding care and genuine compassion they provided to Phil.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 19th from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at William M. Gagan Funeral Home, 1525 Burlingham Road, Pine Bush, NY. A prayer service will take place from 7:30 pm to 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Cremation will follow. Due to COVID-19 restrictions capacity is limited. Face mask and social distance requirements mandated by NYS are in effect.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Orange County and Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Ct., Newburgh, NY 12550. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are entrusted to William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc.