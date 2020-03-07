Home

Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home
154 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
(845) 856-3312
Philip F. Well


1927 - 2020
Philip F. Well Obituary
Philip F. Well
June 7, 1927 - March 5, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
Philip F. Wells, age 92 passed away on March 5, 2020 at St. Joseph's Nursing Home, Port Jervis, NY.
A life-long resident of Port Jervis, NY, he was born on June 7, 1927, the son of F. Lyle Wells and Elizabeth Furman Wells.
He was a lifelong member of the Drew United Methodist Church. For over 60 years he was a member of the Masonic Lodge. Philip served during World War II and was honorably discharged from the United States Marine Corps. The retired owner of Wells, Tobacco, Candy and Paper Products, Inc. in Port Jervis, NY, he worked tirelessly at this business with his wife Gladys at his side.
Surviving are his wife of 69 years, Gladys (Boop) Wells; his daughter, Nancy Duvinski and husband, Edward, his son, Donald Wells and wife, Tommye; his brother, Paul Wells and wife, Janet, and his nephews, David Wells, Mark Wells and niece, Beth (Wells) Hostetter.
Philip requested that services be private. Interment will take place at Pine Hill Cemetery, Sparrowbush, NY. Please remember him with your thoughts in your own special way.
The family would like to thank all the staff at St. Joseph's Nursing Home, where he was treated like family and received kind, considerate care.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. To send a condolence note to the family please visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 7 to Mar. 13, 2020
