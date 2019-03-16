|
|
Philip H. Etkin
December 28, 1962 - March 13, 2019
Rock Hill, NY
Phil Etkin of Rock Hill, a former deputy for the Sullivan Co. Sheriff's Department, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the age of 56.
He is the son of Al Etkin and the late Esther Price Etkin and was born in Liberty, NY.
Phil graduated from Chester High School then studied photography at Sullivan County Community College. He later graduated from Rockland County Police Academy. Phil was also involved with the Bethel and Monticello Little League as a baseball coach.
He is survived by his children: Ron (Chris), Christie, Evan, Joshua and Matthew; his father, Al; a sister, Lynn (Jim) Murray; and five grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to gather from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19 at the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home, 401 Broadway in Monticello with a memorial service starting at 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to SC Council VFW 58 Old Minisink Ford Rd. Barryville, NY 12719.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello NY; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019