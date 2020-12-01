Philip John McGrath
November 20, 1934 - November 25, 2020
West Newbury, MA - Formerly of New Windsor, NY
Philip John McGrath Jr. passed away of natural causes on November 25, 2020 at Lahey Hospital in Massachusetts. His daughter Rosemary was by his side. He was born in Jersey City on November 20, 1934. His beloved parents were Mary Maloney and Philip John McGrath. Phil was the oldest of six children and he celebrated his 86th birthday on November 20, 2020.
His siblings; Maureen, Jerry, William, Ken and Joan (who will be eighty in January) were and are generous, loving and kind human beings. Phil loved them all so dearly.
Phil grew up in Brooklyn, NY. He was a friendly and handsome young man who had a very loving and nurturing spirit. He loved to laugh, but more importantly, he loved to make you laugh. He was always eager to learn, help other people, and make the most of what he had. Always a resourceful person, at age 9 or 10, he established a paper route and delivered the Brooklyn Eagle via his bicycle. He loved the chit chat with his customers and also loved the "Big Tippers" - he was always grateful for the generosity and realized that a big tip meant he was doing a good job. His honest work ethic was passed along to his children and grandchildren.
He attended Fort Hamilton High School and was an above average student. He was an avid reader and a history buff. Our family grew to respect Phil's broad knowledge base and all became die hard Jeopardy fans!! No matter where you lived, you could tune into Alex Trebeck and Jeopardy and know Phil was watching.
Phil also loved his country and served in the US Army with great pride. He was a devoted Catholic and a parishioner at OLPH Church in Brooklyn. He attended St John's University and shortly thereafter, he fell in love with Rosemary McDyre and they married in 1960. They were blessed with four loving daughters: Christine, Eileen, Monica and Rosemary. Relationships continued to blossom and Phil acquired four wonderful sons in laws: William Brunet, Ron Rudnick, Brian Bennett and Karsten Fetten. The loving clan continued to grow and Phil was blessed with eight grandchildren: Kathleen Konkol DiMaio, Michelle Konkol, Sarah Rudnick Bainbridge, Dana Rudnick, Colin Bennett, Ryan Bennett, Lauren Fetten and Andrew Fetten. Phil was also blessed with two great grandchildren: Rosemary and Ferdinand DiMaio.
Phil worked for the New York City Housing Authority and commuted to NYC on a daily basis for many years. He and Rosemary moved the family to New Windsor, NY where they lived for over 50 years. Phil provided a wonderful life for his family. He was active in church life and, as he would say, "knew the pulse of the nation" - he loved current events. He was an intelligent man, with a jolly spirit, and everyone loved to be around him. He often listened to great music, loved to dance, and even won several dance contests with my mother.
There isn't enough paper to eulogize our father, he loved life and he lived it!! His face would light up when family arrived and if chocolate appeared, too! He often recited his version of The Irish Blessing as a way to say goodbye… may the road rise up to meet you. May the wind always be at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face and may the Lord take a liking to you, because I sure have.
Rest in peace, Philip John McGrath, Jr. No road shall ever be the same without you on it. Eternal love to you from your family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, December 4th at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson Street, Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY.
Due to the continued public health concerns of covid-19, please know that there is an occupancy limitation which may cause a wait time. Facial coverings must be worn in the funeral home at all times. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Goshen, NY.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences or to get directions to the funeral home, please go to www.Quigleybros.com