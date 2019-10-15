|
Philip McGowan
May 21, 1922 - October 14, 2019
Napanoch, NY
Philip McGowan, 97, of Napanoch and also of West Palm Beach, Florida died peacefully Monday, October 14, 2019 at home. Born May 21, 1922 in Kingston; he is the son of the late Michael and Marie (Nugent) McGowan.
Phil served our country in the United States Army Air Corp. during World War II. After his service, he returned home and worked in Corrections at the Eastern Correctional Facility in Napanoch, ultimately retiring as the Assistant Deputy of Security. Active in the community; Phil was a member of the Kerhonkson Post 8959 and a former member of the Kerhonkson Fire Department and Union Hose in Kingston. He also enjoyed skiing, golfing and fishing and had a great dry sense of humor.
Surviving is his wife, Dorothy McGowan; his sisters, Audrey Haber, Elizabeth Huth and Marguerite Primo; his brother, Michael McGowan and his wife, Jan. Nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews also survive.
A sister, Jacqueline Ball died previously.
Memorial visitation will be held Thursday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. A memorial service will begin at 7 p.m. Inurnment Friday 12 p.m. in Saint Mary's Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers may be made in the form of contributions to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550 or the .
Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019