May 2, 1937 - August 26, 2020
Bloomingburg, New York
Philip Nicholas Bellomo of Bloomingburg, NY, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 in his home in Bloomingburg. He was 83.
Philip was born in Brooklyn, NY to parents Nicholas Bellomo and Concetta Dolcimoscolo on May 2, 1937. He went to high school at Lincoln High School. Philip began working for his Uncle Salvatore Dolcimoscolo at the age 11 as a butcher. He continued his career as butcher until he became a Water Use Inspector for the New York City Department of Environmental Protection in his early 30s.
He loved to garden and hunt, but his favorite activity was taking his grandchildren and great-grandchildren to "Pooland", his special place in the woods behind his home, where he would tell them special stories that they will remember for the rest of their lives.
Philip is survived by his wife of 62 years, Rita; his sons: Nicholas Bellomo, with wife, Linda Fedrizzi, grandchildren: Tonianne, Dominick and Ariana; son, Michael Bellomo with his wife, Lynette Bellomo, grandchildren: Nickolaus and Nina, great-granddaughters: Adelina, Athina, Alina and newly born Angelina, children of Nina and Ron Sellers. Phil is predeceased by his son, Philip James Bellomo; and brother, Peter Bellomo; further survived by daughter-in-law, Ann Bellomo and grandson, Philip John Bellomo, two great-grandchildren: Nicholas and Elenor "Ella" Bellomo; his sisters: Concetta, Jeanette and Annette. He has ten great nieces and nephews.
Philip was the patriarch of the family, always thinking and worrying about his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be their guardian angel in heaven.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday August 29 at the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc., 1525 Burlingham Rd., Pine Bush NY. Funeral services will be offered at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Entombment will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery in Montgomery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions capacity is limited. Face mask and social distance requirements mandated by NYS are in effect.
Memorial donations may be made to Orange-Sullivan County Hospice, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY, 12550. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to this organization for helping us through this difficult time. Arrangements entrusted to the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc.; to leave an online condolence please visit: www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William M Gagan Funeral Home Inc
1525 Burlingham Rd
Pine Bush, NY 12566
(845) 744-6008
