Philip R. Marks
July 20, 1955 - October 12, 2019
New Paltz, NY
Philip R. Marks 64, of New Paltz, died Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Mid-Hudson Regional Medical Center of Poughkeepsie, New York, surrounded by his loving family.
Born July 20, 1955 in Kingston, New York, he was the son of Gilbert and the late Sadie (Foertsch) Marks.
Philip married Lori J. Slinsky and worked as a Corrections Officer at the Shawangunk Prison in Wallkill for more than 30 years before his retirement in 2018. He also did construction as a side job and would often tackle home improvements in his free time. He enjoyed visiting the beach and trying his luck at various casinos in the area. Besides spending time with his family, he adored his dog Austin, who was his constant companion.
In addition to his mother, Philip was predeceased by his sister, Rose Marie Marks.
Survivors include his wife, Lori J. (Slinsky) Marks; his daughter, Danielle Marks of New Paltz; his stepsons, Stephen Williams of New Paltz and Shawn Williams of Napanoch, NY; his siblings, Floyd Marks and his wife, Patricia of Hinesville, GA, Randall Marks and his wife, Dawn of Port Ewen, NY, Diane Marks-Lannon of New Paltz, Chris Marks of New Paltz, NY, Donald Marks of Hyde Park, NY and Alan Marks and his wife, Suzette of NY; his father, Gilbert Marks of New York; his granddaughters, Abygail and Angelina of New Paltz, NY, and Reagan of New York; and his beloved dog, Austin.
Visitation will be 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St., Walden, NY.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. on Friday October 18, 2019, at the funeral home. Pastor Steve Slakovits will officiate.
Burial will follow at the New Paltz Rural Cemetery, 81 Plains Road, New Paltz, New York, 12561.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made to , Westchester/Hudson Chapter, 1311 Mamaroneck Ave., Suite 330, White Plains, NY 10605, in Philip's memory.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors. For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019