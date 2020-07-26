Philip Wesley Dickinson
March 10, 1950 - July 25, 2020
Walden, NY
Philip Wesley Dickinson, a lifetime resident of the area, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the home of his daughter, his loving and compassionate caregiver, Nancy Karas.
Phil was the son of the late Clair and Ernestine Dickinson.
For over 40 years, Phil was a truck driver/owner operator. Traveling the entire country delivering everything including produce, metal alloy, salt and sand, "high, wide, and heavy", gasoline and jet fuel, to NASCAR headsets, merchandise and race cars. He also spent many years on and off working at The Town of Crawford Highway Department, the local bus company and in many different states as a work camper. Phil had friends all over this country. He loved to travel, old cars and motorcycles.
Phil is survived by his three daughters: Suzanne Gihr and her husband, Thomas Jr., Nancy Karas and her husband, Christopher, and Kelly Dickinson and her partner, Joan Decker. He was the loving grandfather of Kimberly Gallo, Shane Gihr, Reilly Kain-Dickinson, Cree Kain-Dickinson, Lauren Karas, Ethan Karas, Joshua Decker and Janessa Decker. They loved him more than anyone and will miss him daily. He is also survived by his brother, Clair "Mickey" Dickinson and his sister, Cheryl Spadola; also many nieces and nephews.
Phil was predeceased by his wife, Diana Muller Dickinson; his sister, Anne Zahler; and his grandson, Brody Gihr.
At our loved ones request, all services will be private. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com