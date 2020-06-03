Phillip M. Granger
1981 - 2020
Phillip M. Granger
November 18, 1981 - May 29, 2020
Warwick, NY
Phillip M. Granger, a lifetime resident of Warwick, NY passed away unexpectedly on May 29, 2020. He was 38 years old.
Born on November 18, 1981, he was the son of Kathryn (Russillo) and Russell Granger.
Phillip was a sensitive, loving person. He adored his daughter. Lily was his life. Phillip had a great sense of humor; he loved to make people laugh. Unfortunately, he suffered most of his life from depression and demons. He tried so hard to fight those demons, but they destroyed the life he wanted to lead. On his Face book page he said he was the "CEO of broken dreams." Our hearts are broken; our lives will never be the same.
Phillip is survived by his daughter, Lily Anna and her mother, Michele Conklin; mother, Kathryn Granger; father, Russell Granger; sister, Dawn Hazard and her husband Michael; brother, Russell; aunt, Angela DeJohn and her husband Rocco; and cousins, Michael and Alex.
Due to the restrictions on public gatherings, arrangements were private and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Phillip's name to the Warwick Humane Society, P.O. Box 61, Warwick, NY 10990.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
