Philomena A. Gordon
March 9, 1931 - September 14, 2020
Monroe, NY
Philomena A. Gordon passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 at the Carlucci Home in Port Jervis, NY. Daughter of the late Phillip and Benedetta Santora Constantino, she was born on March 9, 1931 in Monroe, NY.
Philomena was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Monroe. She was also an avid bowler, loved dogs, and loved to cook for family and friends. Philomena enjoyed time spent with her family when they visited the nursing home. She was the widow of Harry C. Gordon, Sr.
A family statement reads: "We would like to give a special thanks to the Carlucci Home for the dignity and respect they gave to our Mom. Our family finds great comfort knowing Mom was cared for in such a loving manner during these last three years."
Philomena is survived by her children: daughter, Loraine Abrams and her husband, Kevin of Central Valley, son, Louis B. Gordon and his wife, Sally of Monroe, and son, Harry C. Gordon, Jr. and his wife, Danielle of Florida, NY; five grandchildren: Matt, Samantha, Nicholas, Victoria and Marissa; and four great-grandchildren: Lauren, Emily, Michael and MacKenzie. She was predeceased by her brothers: Benjamin, Joseph, and Samuel Constantino; sisters: Rose Olsen, Josephine Mancino, Mary Constantino, Bessie Broadhead and Anna Constantino; and her grandson, Michael Abrams.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY. Graveside services will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Seamanville Cemetery in Monroe.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association
– Hudson Valley Chapter, 2649 South Road, Suite 101, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe. 845-782-8185 or www.ssqfuneralhome.com