|
|
Philomena Ann Slesinski "Phyllis"
January 27, 1938 - January 29, 2020
Seminole, FL - Formerly of Goshen, NY
Philomena "Phyllis" Ann Slesinski, 82 of Seminole, FL, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Wright Health And Rehabilitation, Seminole, FL after a long illness.
Phyllis was born January 27, 1938 in Goshen, NY, the daughter of Antone and Martha (Pawlak) Krzyzczuk.
She retired from Arden Hill Hospital, Goshen, NY in Computer Operations.
She is survived by her children, Kim Slesinski of Seminole, FL and Chip and Wendy Slesinski and their sons, her beloved grandsons, Matthew and Timothy of Pine Bush, NY and many nieces and nephews.
She loved the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Mets. She loved spending time outside in her yard and was an avid follower of True Crime and Dr. Phil. She loved to knit and crochet of which her family members greatly benefited. She was known to her neighbors for playing patriotic music on Memorial Day and 4th of July. And she was always smiling.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 5 at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. on Thursday, February 6 at St. John the Evangelist RC Church, 71 Murray Ave., Goshen, NY. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Goshen.
Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen; to leave a condolence visit www.donovanfunerals.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020